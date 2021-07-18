Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

