Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Vontier by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Vontier by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 238,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Vontier by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vontier by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 826,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 159,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.