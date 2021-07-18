VoteCoin (VOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a market cap of $42,028.97 and approximately $22.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00302275 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00126667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00160556 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000295 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

