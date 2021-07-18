VouchForMe Market Cap Hits $153,675.63 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $153,675.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.87 or 0.00788139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

