Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $302,827.00 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $31.87 million and approximately $302,827.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00005745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00806063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.