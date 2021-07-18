Wagerr Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,595.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $15,595.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00222782 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,270,019 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

