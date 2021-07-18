Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $70,812,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 226.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 253,053 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.4% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,488. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

