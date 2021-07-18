Wall Street Games Market Cap Achieves $1.58 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $495,262.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00148565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.91 or 1.00019359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

