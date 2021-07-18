Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Hits $331,221.22

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $331,221.22 and $2,181.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $70.86 or 0.00223875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

