Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,641 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after buying an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,191,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,551,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,287,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,576,000 after buying an additional 491,895 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

