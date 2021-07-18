Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 55,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 27.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.80. 1,125,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,636. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.