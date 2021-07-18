Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Sells $7,989,569.28 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 324,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $7,989,569.28.

Shares of WTS opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

