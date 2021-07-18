Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $16.10 million and $185,864.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00101732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00148416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,746.56 or 1.00086307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

