Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $3,802,260 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441,982 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $506,216,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:W opened at $280.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $209.12 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.