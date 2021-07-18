WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.