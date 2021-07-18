Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE WRI opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889,738 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

