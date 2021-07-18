Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,259,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $20,183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,165.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 109.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 570,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

