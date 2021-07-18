Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EOD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 101,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,752. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

