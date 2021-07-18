Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAI. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth $601,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PAI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $17.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.