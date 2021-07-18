Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,400 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 3,442,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.6 days.
Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
