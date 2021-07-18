Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $620.12 million, a P/E ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

