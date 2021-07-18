Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTBDY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.26. 6,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,888. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.