Whiteheart Reaches Market Cap of $5.52 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $145,199.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $621.09 or 0.01965599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00100253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00146706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,500.91 or 0.99693458 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

