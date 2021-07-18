Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WBRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

