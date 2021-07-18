Wilder World (WILD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $686,230.00

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $686,230.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00809401 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

