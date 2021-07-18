Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 70.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 341,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 141,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 31.4% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 130,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a P/E ratio of 381.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

