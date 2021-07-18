Wing (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $28.20 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $15.89 or 0.00050334 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $28.20 million and $6.06 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00147606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,727.81 or 1.00480992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,899,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,774,127 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

