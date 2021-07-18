WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $237.64 million and $40.38 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00100870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00146740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,637.76 or 0.99946667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

