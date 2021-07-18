Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Winmark worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Winmark by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WINA opened at $215.19 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $150.03 and a 52-week high of $215.19. The company has a market cap of $796.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.79.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 324.37%. The business had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.