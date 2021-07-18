Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

