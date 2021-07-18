Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 40.3% in June

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $107.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $107.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

