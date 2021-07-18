Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 40.3% in June

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $107.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $107.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

