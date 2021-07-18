Wolves of Wall Street Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,731.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $922,589.86 and approximately $1,731.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for approximately $146.16 or 0.00461365 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00805612 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,312 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.