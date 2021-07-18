Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Workhorse Group worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 354,845 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after acquiring an additional 136,579 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.