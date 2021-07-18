Wownero (WOW) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Wownero has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $13,709.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

