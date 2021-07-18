Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $31,653.30 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $31,653.30 or 0.99917709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and $156.49 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00033822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003121 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 195,875 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

