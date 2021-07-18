Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $162.38 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $31,749.54 or 1.00133831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.22 billion and $162.38 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00051697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 195,875 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.