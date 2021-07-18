WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 251,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of WSFS Financial worth $43,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

