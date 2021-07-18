WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Up 37.1% in June

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.42 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

