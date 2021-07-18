W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,235 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.92% of W&T Offshore worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTI. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTI opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 3.25. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

