X-CASH Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $35,852.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000929 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

