xBTC (xBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $781.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. xBTC has a market cap of $677,726.69 and approximately $781.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00104562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00147727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,711.92 or 1.00044028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 1,938,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,930,414 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

