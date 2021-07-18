Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 52.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 137,262 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

