Xensor Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Xensor has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xensor has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $224,998.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xensor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00803702 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Xensor Coin Profile

XSR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

