Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in June

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,045,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 1,510,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of XIACF opened at $3.59 on Friday. Xiaomi has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

