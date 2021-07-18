Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in June

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,045,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 1,510,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Shares of XIACF opened at $3.59 on Friday. Xiaomi has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52.
Xiaomi Company Profile
Read More: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.