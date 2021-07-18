XMax (XMX) Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last week, XMax has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $187,535.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00049708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.90 or 0.00825801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,880,911,811 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

