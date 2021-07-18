XSGD (XSGD) Price Reaches $0.73

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. XSGD has a total market cap of $27.98 million and approximately $256,790.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00102918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00149311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,351.13 or 0.99432261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,325,020 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

