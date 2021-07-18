XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Cap of $689,636.35

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $689,636.35 and $464.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

