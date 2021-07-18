Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $236,750.72. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,310. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96. Xylem has a 1 year low of $71.87 and a 1 year high of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

