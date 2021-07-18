Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Xylem worth $25,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Xylem by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 139,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 30,675 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,731,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

XYL stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.96. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.87 and a 1 year high of $121.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

