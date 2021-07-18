Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 177,577 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 325,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 15,172,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,800,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

